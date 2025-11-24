Rwanda: Big Concerts Happening This Festive Season

As the 2025 draws to a close and festive excitement builds across the country, Rwanda's entertainment calendar is bursting with concerts and worship nights that promise to help Rwandans to end the year on a high note.

From spirit-filled gospel concerts to high-energy rap shows and New Year's celebrations, The New Times picked the top events to look out for during the year end season.

Niwe Healing Concert

The clock is ticking as gospel lovers count days, anticipating for an evening filled with worship at 'Niwe Healing Concert,' set for November 29 at BK Arena.

The spiritual gathering marks the homecoming of gospel artiste Richard Nick Ngendahayo after 17 years in the United States. It promises an emotional night of praise, testimony, and healing, with thousands expected to join in worship.

Davido's '5ive' album tour

As confirmed by Nigerian music superstar Davido himself, Kigali will December 5 be his next stop for his '5ive' album tour.

The show, which will take place at BK Arena, will also feature Rwanda's Kitoko who recently returned to the country after 12 years living in the United Kingdom.

Entrance tickets to the concert range from Rwf15,000 to Rwf100,000.

Oldies Music Fest

For lovers of classics and nostalgia, the Oldies Music Festival is returning to Kigali Universe for the second time in a year. It will this time take place on December 6.

Known for its feel-good retro atmosphere, the festival brings back timeless hits, legendary performers, and a crowd that loves to sing along -- offering a fresh yet nostalgic escape amid the festive rush.

Expect vintage vibes, soulful sounds, and a celebration of music eras that shaped generations.

Icyumba cya Rap

Keeping the rhythm alive, Icyumba cya Rap in its third edition follows on December 26 at Zaria Court.

More than 10 rappers are expected to hit the stage with the likes of Riderman Fireman, Bull Dogg, Kenny K-Shot and Zeo Trap among the headline acts already confirmed.

The star-studded lineup also boasts P Fla, Kivumbi King, Logan Joe, and Bruce The 1st.

Entrance tickets to the concert are on sale ranging from Rwf10,000 for individual pass, Rwf17,000 for duos pass, Rwf35,000 for a squad pass of four people, Rwf50,000 for a click ticket of 6, and a Rap Lounge Table of six going for Rwf150,000.

Israel Mbonyi's Christmas Live Concert

For those seeking a more reflective celebration, Israel Mbonyi's Icyambu Live Concert continues its tradition on Christmas Day at BK Arena.

Known for pulling crowds of worshippers and music lovers alike, this fourth edition arrives just months after the release of his sixth album Hobe, with songs already touching hearts across the region.

The Ben's New Year Groove

The Ben has already confirmed that New Year Groove is coming back on January. But the highly-anticipated presence of then rival Bruce Melodie promises to make the show more exciting.

The upcoming joint concert will mark the beginning of a landmark partnership that the two artistes signed in the past few days.

Reports indicate that they agreed to work together across multiple events, and The Ben will be the first to benefit from the partnership on January 1, 2026.