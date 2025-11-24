Africa: Tributes Pour in for South Africa's First Female Judge

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has paid tribute to Judge Leonora van den Heever who has passed away at the age of 99.

Van den Heever was the first woman ever to serve as a judge in South Africa.

"Known for her sharp wit, humanity, and rigorous legal mind, she transformed the judiciary not only through her historic firsts but through the substance of her contributions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Her career opened doors for generations of women in law and remains a lasting example of judicial excellence," Kubayi said.

The Minister also noted that Judge van den Heever's appointment as the first woman judge in South Africa was ground-breaking and instrumental in the transformation of the country's judiciary, as it paved the way for generations of women judges who have since followed in her footsteps.

She described van den Heever as a "pioneering and principled jurist whose legacy is defined by integrity, courage, and a deep commitment to justice."

"The late judge broke significant barriers while upholding exceptional standards of clarity, independence, and fairness. Judge van den Heever's significant body of work included landmark judgments protecting citizens' rights, such as issuing an interdict against police harassment of students, and firmly correcting trial irregularities in magistrates' courts to safeguard fair procedure."

The Minister added that Judge van den Heever made a significant contribution to interpreting the Divorce Act, emphasising that a divorce should be granted only when there is clear and demonstrable evidence of the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage.

"Known for her sharp wit, humanity, and rigorous legal mind, she transformed the judiciary not only through her historic firsts but through the substance of her contributions. Her career opened doors for generations of women in law and remains a lasting example of judicial excellence," Kubayi said.

The judiciary - led by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, also sent their condolences to van den Heever's family.

The Chief Justice said: "To her family, we offer our heartfelt condolences. The Judiciary mourns with you and honours her memory. To her former colleagues, the legal fraternity and all whose lives she touched - may we continue to emulate her strength of character and her unshakeable faith in the power of the law to serve society".

A career of distinction

In a statement, the Office of the Chief Justice described van den Heever's career as distinguished and a "testament to courage and perseverance".

"As South Africa's first female judge, first appointed in 1969, she shattered a formidable glass ceiling at a time when the bench was the exclusive preserve for male Judges.

"Later, in 1991, she became the first woman to serve permanently at the Appellate Division which became the Supreme Court of Appeal. Her pioneering presence opened doors for women in the Judiciary law, and her legacy lives on in the many who follow in her footsteps," the statement read.

Van den Heever retired from the bench in 1996.

"Her legal mind was sharp, principled. She rendered judgments of clarity and conviction, moulding legal doctrine with integrity and a sense of justice that transcended the courtroom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Beyond her role in the Judiciary, she was a woman of culture and an author of note. She wrote children's books, short stories, and contributed to significantly to South African literary life. Her commitments extended also into service on cultural boards, poetry, and the arts," the office said.

She was awarded numerous honours including an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD), "recognising not only her legal acumen but her unwavering dedication to justice and fairness".

"Justice Leonora Van den Heever leaves behind a legacy that is both enduring and transformational. She reminds us that courage and conviction can reshape institutions and open pathways where none existed before. Though she has passed from this world, her spirit endures in the very fabric of our courts.

"May she rest in peace, and may her life continue to inspire our judicial service and pursuit of justice," the statement concluded.