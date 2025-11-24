South Africa: Two Suspects to Appear Before Pretoria Magistrate's Court On Charges of Corruption

Two Suspects — A police official attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and a Tembisa Hospital official -- are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court this morning on charges of corruption.

It is alleged that on Friday a DPCI officer was approached by a 41-year-old suspect, a sergeant from the DPCI.

The sergeant informed the officer that a 53-year-old Tembisa Hospital official wanted to meet regarding an ongoing investigation linked to the hospital. The sergeant further indicated that the hospital official required assistance and was willing to offer gratification in order to avoid prosecution in the ongoing investigation.

On Sunday, the Hawks member and the Tembisa Hospital official met with the complainant, the investigator in the case, and handed over R100 000 cash as gratification. An operation authorised by the Director of Public Prosecutions was subsequently executed by the DPCI's Serious Corruption Investigation unit leading to the arrest of both the sergeant and the Tembisa Hospital official.

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Siphosihle Nkosi, commended the investigating officer, who refused to concede to criminal solicitation.

"We assure the public that investigations relating to corruption at Tembisa Hospital will continue without deterrence. We also emphasise that those within the DPCI who involve themselves in criminal activities will be rooted out of the organisation," said Nkosi.

The DPCI remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the rule of law and remains steadfast in the fight against corruption.