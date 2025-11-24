Tanzania: Over 600kg of Waste Removed From Mt Kilimanjaro

Arusha — TOURISM stakeholders, including guides and porters, have removed more than 600 kilogrammes of rubbish from Mount Kilimanjaro during a four-day cleanup campaign aimed at preserving Africa's highest peak.

The exercise was coordinated by Zara Tanzania Adventures, whose Human Resources Manager Bernard Saini said much of the waste left behind consists of discarded food and beverage containers used by climbers and service providers.

"A lot of waste remains on the mountain due to improper disposal by climbers and those who serve them. It must be removed to ensure the mountain remains clean and safe," Mr Saini said.

He added that Zara Tours organises annual anti-pollution campaigns in collaboration with other stakeholders.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Participants in this year's exercise included Kaza Dan, the Mount Kilimanjaro Porters Society, Tourism and Environment Social Organisation, Zara Charity, NLT and Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) through the Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA).

ALSO READ: NCAA promotes conservation education, tourism in schools

Tanzania Association of Porters (TAP) Chairman, Mohamed Mkoma, commended Zara for spearheading the initiative, noting that a clean mountain means a safer working environment.

"Although this is a low season and a time to rest, we joined the exercise because the mountain is our workplace. We must ensure it is always clean," he said.

The exercise involved 35 participants from various tourism sectors. Tour guide representative, Gilbert Kasaba, urged manufacturers of products used by climbers to join future cleanup efforts, saying most waste collected consisted of locally manufactured food and beverage packaging.

"Manufacturers are also tourism stakeholders because their products are used by climbers. They should support these initiatives," he said.

TANAPA representative, Justin Lazaro, praised Zara Tours and other partners for their commitment to keeping Mount Kilimanjaro clean.

"This cleanup exercise sets a model for waste management that other national parks should emulate for the safety of both local and international visitors," he said.