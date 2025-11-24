Uganda: Equity Bank Strengthens Partnerships to Drive Economic ,Social Development in Uganda

24 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

Equity Bank Uganda has hosted a high-level delegation from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (aBi), the European Union, and the Royal Danish Embassy at its head office in Church House, Kampala.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration across Uganda's economy, particularly within food and agriculture value chains.

The discussions explored new opportunities for partnership, technical support, business growth, and de-risking mechanisms aimed at stimulating economic activity. Joint initiatives to support refugees, youth, and women were also emphasized, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Speaking during the engagement, Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Gift Shoko reaffirmed the bank's commitment to fostering impactful partnerships that drive economic transformation.

"Equity Bank remains committed to working closely with development partners to unlock opportunities that uplift communities and empower vulnerable groups," Shoko said.

He highlighted that strategic alliances are essential for enhancing financial inclusion, increasing productivity, and promoting long-term social and economic progress across Uganda.

This engagement represents a significant milestone in Equity Bank Uganda's ongoing mission to promote shared prosperity through collaboration with international and local development partners, contributing meaningfully to national economic growth while supporting underserved communities.

