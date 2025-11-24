Uganda: Rubanda Police Officer Arrested After Seven Suspects Escape From Cells

Rubanda Police Station in Rubanda Town Council, Rubanda District, has recorded a major security breach after a police constable allegedly facilitated the escape of seven suspects on the evening of Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Naboth Erou, was arrested following the incident, which occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in Murole B Cell. Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate explained that PC Erou had opened the cell to allow one suspect, Turihohabwe Anthony, to speak with a visiting relative.

"It's alleged that while PC Erou was returning Turihohabwe Anthony to the cell, another suspect, Taremwa Aaron, pushed him, causing him to fall. This allowed seven suspects to escape, leaving only one behind," Maate said.

The fugitives have been identified as Junior Akansasira, Biryomumisho Dismas, Taremwa Aaron, Ivan Kanyesigye, Turihohabwe Anthony, Emmanuel Tumuhimbise, and Paulino Shabaruhanga. Among them, three were detained on charges of simple robbery, three on theft charges, and one on a domestic violence-related offence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police have opened a case file against PC Erou for aiding escape from lawful custody. Officers who were absent from duty at the time have also been arrested and charged with neglect of duty.

Maate urged the public to report any sightings of the escapees to police or local leaders to ensure their re-arrest and prosecution.

This latest incident follows a previous security breach at Rubanda Police Station in December 2024, when fourteen suspects reportedly escaped after dislodging bricks from a cell wall.