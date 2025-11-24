Uganda: Rubanda Police Officer Arrested After Seven Suspects Escape From Cells

24 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

Rubanda Police Station in Rubanda Town Council, Rubanda District, has recorded a major security breach after a police constable allegedly facilitated the escape of seven suspects on the evening of Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Naboth Erou, was arrested following the incident, which occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in Murole B Cell. Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate explained that PC Erou had opened the cell to allow one suspect, Turihohabwe Anthony, to speak with a visiting relative.

"It's alleged that while PC Erou was returning Turihohabwe Anthony to the cell, another suspect, Taremwa Aaron, pushed him, causing him to fall. This allowed seven suspects to escape, leaving only one behind," Maate said.

The fugitives have been identified as Junior Akansasira, Biryomumisho Dismas, Taremwa Aaron, Ivan Kanyesigye, Turihohabwe Anthony, Emmanuel Tumuhimbise, and Paulino Shabaruhanga. Among them, three were detained on charges of simple robbery, three on theft charges, and one on a domestic violence-related offence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police have opened a case file against PC Erou for aiding escape from lawful custody. Officers who were absent from duty at the time have also been arrested and charged with neglect of duty.

Maate urged the public to report any sightings of the escapees to police or local leaders to ensure their re-arrest and prosecution.

This latest incident follows a previous security breach at Rubanda Police Station in December 2024, when fourteen suspects reportedly escaped after dislodging bricks from a cell wall.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.