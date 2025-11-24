Uganda: Bukomansimbi Police Recover Human Skull in Breakthrough Ritual Murder Probe

Police in Bukomansimbi District have recovered a human skull and several bones, marking a major breakthrough in investigations into the brutal murders of women that have terrorized Bukango Sub-county in recent months.

The discovery emerged during intensified operations targeting what authorities describe as a "large, well-coordinated criminal network" suspected of carrying out ritual killings.

The latest development comes as the number of suspects arrested rises to seven, following weeks of intelligence-led operations that have left residents anxious and demanding swift action from security agencies.

Those currently in custody include Robert Kimbuggwe, Mugabi Godfrey, Agaba Julius, Moses Kabogere, Henry Ssekate, and another man identified only as Mulamuzi.

Police link the group to the murders of at least three women: Hadijah Nalujira, Nakintu Kizza Maureen, and Aisha Namirembe Briviya, who went missing in late October before her body parts were discovered scattered in different locations.

Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said investigations indicate that the victims were killed as part of ritual sacrifices meant to bring wealth to the perpetrators.

"We have confirmed the arrest of seven suspects, and more are still being hunted down. Our intelligence indicates this is a large group operating with a clear pattern of ritual sacrifice," Kasirye said.

Detectives recovered a human skull and several bones believed to belong to one of the victims.

The remains have been transported for forensic analysis to determine their identity, with preliminary suspicion pointing to Aisha Namirembe Briviya. Police say the suspects later confessed to killing Namirembe, leaving her body parts and belongings at the crime scene.

"After killing her, Kimbugwe collected only her blood and left the remaining body parts," one suspect, Moses Kabogere, told investigators.

Kabogere admitted that his role in the gang was to track and monitor women selected for killing. He said he was paid Shs 100,000 after successfully luring Namirembe from Kampala to Bukango under the false pretense of helping her find a job.

Speaking to journalists, Namirembe's mother, Aidah Kiwedde, described the family's anguish.

"Her husband, Denis Kalema, informed me she was missing. From that day, we searched everywhere but never found her," she said tearfully, urging authorities to ensure justice.

Residents of Bukango have expressed fear over an influx of unknown individuals settling in the area without proper identification. "Every day new faces appear in our villages. We don't know who they are or what they do. This is fueling these killings," said one local, Nakalama, calling for stronger community policing.

Kasirye assured the public that police are committed to dismantling the criminal network. "We will leave no stone unturned. All those involved will be brought to justice, and we will not rest until the victims' families receive closure," he said.