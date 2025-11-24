Uganda: Namayanja, Barekye Urge NRM Leaders in Kampala to Resent Chaos

Kampala — The National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Kawempe Division have vowed to maintain peace and order throughout the ongoing by-election campaigns, assuring the public and party leadership that the area will remain free of violence.

Their pledge came during a high-level meeting in Kampala led by NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko and State House Comptroller Jane Barekye, held as part of President Yoweri Museveni's ongoing house-to-house mobilisation drive. The engagement brought together more than 30,000 party leaders from Kampala's five divisions.

Namayanja urged leaders to rise above internal divisions and focus on the party's broader goals.

"Let us not allow intrigue, jealousy, or resentment to divide us. Our focus should be on the common goal--victory for the NRM and continued development for our people," she said.

She expressed confidence in the party's grassroots structures, describing the ongoing mobilisation as distinct because it is being driven directly by local members.

Barekye encouraged leaders to fully engage in government poverty-reduction programs, emphasising the President's push for household productivity and income generation.

"The President's message is clear--every household should engage in productive work to eliminate poverty. As NRM leaders, we must take this message door-to-door and ensure that communities embrace government programs," she noted.

Namayanja applauded Kawempe leaders for reaffirming their commitment to peace, warning that the party would not tolerate any form of violence or indiscipline during the campaigns.

"The NRM does not tolerate any form of chaos or disorder. Anyone who attempts to destabilise peace in our communities will face serious consequences," she said.