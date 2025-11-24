Kenya: Ruto Seeks Malaysian Firms to Bid for Road Expansion Projects

24 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has invited Malaysian companies to invest in Kenya's ambitious road infrastructure programme, which includes dualling 2,500 kilometres of major highways and constructing an additional 28,000 kilometres of tarmacked roads over the next decade.

Speaking after hosting bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President Ruto noted that Malaysia's globally recognised expertise in infrastructure development makes its firms ideal partners for the projects.

Ruto highlighted that the road expansion plan is central to Kenya's vision of improving mobility, boosting trade, and opening up rural and industrial zones. He added that the government is prioritizing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to complement public funding and speed up delivery.

"I have invited Malaysian private sector to participate in public private partnerships, including investments in road network expansion. Some of your big engineering companies are welcome to work with us as we expand our highways by another 2,500 km and another 28,000 kilometers of road around Kenya. There will be opportunities for private public partnership. There will be opportunities for investment," the Head of State said.

Speaking during a joint media confrence at State House - Nairobi, Ruto and Ibrahim witnessed the signing of MoU between Kenya and Malaysia to boost semiconductor cooperation, with Malaysia set to support Kenya in growing manufacturing capacity and human capital

The two countries also signed an MoU between their respective national chambers of commerce to deepen private-sector ties and unlock new business opportunities.

The President also assured the investors of Kenya's stable regulatory environment, ongoing economic reforms and measures put in place to de-risk private-sector participation in infrastructure.

