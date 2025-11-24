Kenyan Gospel Sensation Eunice Lema Shares Long-Awaited Sixteenth Studio Album 'Wambumya Vaasa'

Fresh from performing at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Ukambani , Eunice Lema has inked a deal with Universal Music Group East Africa and shared her first project under the illustrious music imprint.

Dubbed 'Wambumya Vaasa' - the album title holds weighty significance , meaning "God has brought me far" - chronicling her journey, triumphs and tribulations - whilst marking adulation for Christ - who has been an important part of her lengthy career in music and ministry.

"The album features songs like "Maovu" which was a thanksgiving song. The song speaks to the faith we impart in God means as long as you trust in Him , anything is possible. Whether it's sickness, poverty or any challenge we go through in life , as long as you believe in Him - He is able to deliver you and He will protect you," - Eunice Lema.

The album also features cuts that celebrate Christmas such as "Yesu Nisiaye" that is a homage to the birth of Jesus Christ.

"It's basically a call for people to remember the day Jesus was born. I talk about it because He has been good to me and He has given me this gift, and I want people to remember His birthday with me" Eunice states.

Eunice who has had a career iconized by her longevity is happy to share her latest offering and is also elated to signing with the biggest music company in the world. She hope that her music can cut across and reach more audiences.

Listen to Wambumya Vaasa HERE