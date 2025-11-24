Nigeria: You Won't Believe What These 6-8-Year-Olds Cooked! Inside the Debut of Kidscook Showdown 1.0

press release

Paired in groups of two, making five teams; the 10 young junior chefs got straight to work making remarkable meals

It was 'Sweet November' in an atmosphere of aroma and fun as children aged 6-8 from select primary schools in Lagos, Nigeria, displayed their culinary skills at KidsCook Showdown 1.0, a cooking competition launched on 20 November, 2025.

Paired in groups of two, making five teams; the 10 young junior chefs got straight to work making remarkable meals which included Irish Potato Porridge, Fried Irish Potatoes with Fish Sauce, Boiled Irish Potato with Veggies Sauce, Boiled Irish Potato with Corned Beef, Stir-Fry, Potato and Chicken Pepper Soup, Cold Slaw and Orange Juice.

Parents watched in a mix of pride and disbelief as everyone was absolutely stunned with what the kids created. Teachers whispered, "Their confidence is incredible!" One judge jokingly asked, "Are we sure these are 6-8-year-olds? Because the flavours say otherwise!"

KidsCook Showdown is more than a cooking competition; it's a movement to get more kids within this age group to be introduced to house chores for their growth. The debut edition brought together parents, educators, culinary professionals, and exited supporters under one roof, creating a fun, hands-on learning environment where children were free to explore, experiment, and shine.

For Enitan Tanimowo, Founder and Director of KidsCook Showdown under Dominion Consultancy Concepts, it was about "unlocking children's talents at the peak of their strength and creativity". "Cooking teaches responsibility, creativity, mathematics, communication, and leadership skills every child should have access to," she declared in sheer passion.

Guided by professional chefs, the children were evaluated on teamwork, communication, time management, creativity, hygiene, and presentation. But beyond the scoring sheets, something deeper unfolded.

The competition reflected SDG Goals 3 and 4 on Good Health and Well-being, and Quality Education. It provided hands-on exposure to children who often missed out on essential household tasks, especially cooking, due to busy school schedules or modern lifestyles. Research shows that 3 out of 4 kids within the ages of 6 -8 miss out on the opportunity to be actively engaged in house chores, including cooking.

And the impact was clear on the 20th of November, 2025 as the kids left with stronger confidence, a sense of responsibility, sharpened creativity, and the joy of learning something meaningful.

The inaugural edition wouldn't have been possible without the support of partners who believed in a future where children thrive. Special appreciation goes to Integrated Indigo Limited, TVC Communications, FrieslandCampina, Ribena, Business Service Desk & Solutions, Kids FM, BellaNaija, and The Cable.

As the curtains fell on KidsCook Showdown 1.0, one thing was clear: this is only the beginning. The organizers are already preparing for a bigger, more engaging edition that will continue to ignite creativity, strengthen teamwork, and shape young minds through exciting, community-driven learning experiences.

Indeed, children grow when they cook!

Author: Temitope Lavender