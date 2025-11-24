East Africa: Indian Ocean Debate - Ruto Assures Uganda of Access to the Sea

Kenyan President William Ruto has sought to calm recent tensions over Uganda's access to the Indian Ocean, describing media reports of a rift between Uganda and Kenya as "negative propaganda."

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Devki Mega Steel Factory in Tororo alongside President Museveni, President Ruto emphasized the strong historical ties between the two countries and reassured Ugandans of unhindered access to the sea via Kenya.

"I know people in the media space, and it's good I speak here to clarify that Uganda has always had access to the sea," President Ruto said.

"Uganda is assured of access through Kenya, and that's why we're not only extending the pipeline, but also the road and the rail. We believe this region needs to move as one."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He urged the public and media to refrain from amplifying disputes, stressing that such narratives are a distraction from regional progress.

"For those who want to engage us in negative talk, please give us a break. We don't have time for negative talk; we have time for progress. We want to walk together to create jobs, attract investment, and connect this region so that we share prosperity, because poverty cannot be shared," Ruto said.

The Kenyan leader reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to working closely with Uganda, Rwanda, and other East African Community (EAC) member states to transform regional milestones into lasting prosperity.

His remarks follow comments by President Museveni, who earlier this month, while campaigning in Mbale, stressed that Uganda, as a landlocked country, is entitled under international law to freedom of transit through the Indian Ocean.

Museveni clarified that his remarks were made in the context of strategic security and the goal of a united East African federation to strengthen economic and security bargaining power.

President Ruto's statement appears to close a week-long media debate that had raised questions about the cohesion of East African states over trade and transit rights.