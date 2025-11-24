Uganda: Kisoro Has Every Reason to Vote Museveni Again - - Ex-IGP Kayihura

Former Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura, has urged his home district of Kisoro to once again rally behind President Museveni in the forthcoming 2026 general election.

Speaking in an interview ahead of President Museveni's campaign rally in Kisoro later today, Monday, Gen. Kayihura noted that while he cannot speak on behalf of the district's political leadership, the progress made over the past five years is visible to everyone.

"I speak as someone who grew up here and within the broader context of our country. For me, this campaign should be a celebration of our president rather than a discussion of this or that issue. He has been the greatest gift that God could have given to the country," Gen. Kayihura said.

He recalled that by 1985, Uganda was a failed state--much like the Democratic Republic of Congo today--marked by warlords, militias, and widespread instability. According to him, it was President Museveni's leadership that restored the nation.

"Thanks to his leadership, the country was reconstituted, the state was reconstituted. That is the first fundamental gain that anyone should acknowledge. It is not simply about peace," he emphasized.

Kayihura further pointed out that between 1986 and 2005, the country battled multiple insurgencies supported by neighboring Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These were eventually defeated, ushering in total peace.

"By 2005, the country had been completely devastated. Even Karamoja, which had resisted the British and every subsequent government, was engulfed in lawlessness. Thanks to our president, Karamoja is now fully integrated into the country and holds tremendous potential for economic development," he noted.

He added that dismissing this history would be dishonest. "As far as the state is concerned, we are now engaged in the fight against poverty."

Looking ahead, Gen. Kayihura said the task now lies with the political class to effectively implement President Museveni's vision.

"What is clear is that we are moving on a path toward prosperity. The only remaining issue, especially for the political class, is to focus on what the president emphasizes: connecting with the people to ensure that these excellent programs aimed at improving livelihoods succeed," he said.

"Just as we fought in the bush for five years without any resources and eventually triumphed, there is no reason why--now that all these resources are available--we cannot lift our people out of poverty in a short time. What I have observed is that many leaders do not sufficiently connect with the people or organize them. They focus on mobilization rather than organization. The political class must organize communities into business entities so they can take advantage of the opportunities created by government policies."

Gen. Kayihura served as the Inspector General of Police from 2005 to 2018, becoming the longest-serving police chief. He has also previously served as a political commissar and is currently retired and engaged in farming.