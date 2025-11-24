Ugandan Diplomat Dr. Masembe Honoured in Delhi for Role in Global Peace Efforts

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, was the centre of global attention as leaders, scholars, activists and industry players gathered for the Global Peace and Development Committee Conference 2025, an event that laid out fresh ideas for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

The conference attracted experts from across the world and set the tone for a new era focused on unity, ethics and shared progress.

But it was Uganda's own Dr Robinson Masembe who became one of the standout figures of the day, earning recognition for his influence in shaping international dialogue.

Dr Masembe received the 2025 Global Peace and Development Award for his contribution to global diplomacy, humanitarian work, cultural exchange, commercial cooperation and efforts tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Masembe's Message Moves Delegates

As he stepped forward to receive the award, the auditorium burst into warm applause. In his acceptance speech, Dr Masembe emphasised that diplomacy remains the world's most essential tool for peace and development.

"Diplomacy is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and human progress," he said. "The world shares one agenda, the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and diplomacy is the path that brings us together."

Dr Masembe dedicated the award to diplomats around the world who work daily to promote peace.

He called on governments to prioritise dialogue over conflict and to use diplomacy to boost global trade, tourism and investment.

He also highlighted Uganda's commitment to international cooperation under the leadership of President Museveni, describing the country as stable, peaceful and ripe for investment. He invited global investors to explore opportunities in Uganda's growing sectors.

India-Africa Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

The conference touched on major global frameworks including the UNSDG 2030 agenda, India's Vision 2047 and Africa's Agenda 2063.

Uganda Vision 2040 and Africa's wider development ambitions became a central point of discussion, with speakers saying that Africa's young population, natural resources and new policies position it as a rising global economic centre.

Experts including Amit Sharma, Surjit Singh, Professor Ritu Ranjan Sinha and Pankaj Kumar Sharma shared insights on how education, innovation, social justice and responsible leadership can shape a more stable global future.

They stressed that peace and development must go hand in hand and that no country can progress while inequality and conflict persist.

Prof. Ritu Ranjan Sinha highlighted the role of education, research and skill development in building strong societies, while Pankaj Kumar Sharma elaborated on how India's ambition to become a developed country by 2047 aligns with global development goals.

Speakers also addressed climate change, the global water crisis, green energy and environmental conservation, stressing that the world must take decisive action now if it hopes to protect future generations.

Uganda's Impact Felt Throughout the Event

Uganda's presence was felt beyond Dr Masembe's recognition. Ms Vivian Allen Blondemu was invited to lead the interfaith prayers during the ceremony, where she delivered heartfelt words of gratitude to the organisers and delegates.

Dr Masembe, an NRM patriot and coordinator, is also the Lead Pastor at Maya Christian Church under Masembe Ministries, Director of Masrob Events Company Ltd, and author of Uganda Hidden Facts: The 120 Reasons Why I Support H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In the end, delegates agreed that peace and development can only be achieved through unity, cooperation and shared responsibility. The Delhi conference proved that global problems require global conversations -- and that platforms bringing together governments, civil society, academia and industry are essential.