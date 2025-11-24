Uganda: Dr Halid Kirunda Appointed First Chairperson of Uganda Veterinary Council

Uganda has reached a major milestone in professional veterinary regulation with the appointment of Dr Halid Kirunda as the first chairperson of the Uganda Veterinary Council, an institution created under the Veterinary Practitioners Act, 2024.

The appointment marks a significant step toward establishing a stronger national regulatory framework for veterinary training, professional ethics and practice standards.

The council is expected to play a central role in ensuring that veterinary practitioners across the country meet modern professional requirements and adhere to nationally recognised standards.

Dr Kirunda, a highly respected veterinary epidemiologist, research leader and humanitarian governance expert, brings 32 years of public service experience to the new national role.

He also serves as chairperson of the Uganda Red Cross Society's central governing board, a position he has held since 2019, where he has championed integrity, community resilience and effective emergency response.

He holds a PhD in Veterinary Epidemiology and Public Health, a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in Veterinary Medicine, as well as earlier training in dairy science and veterinary practice.

His academic and technical background has placed him at the forefront of Uganda's veterinary research, disease surveillance and public health advancement.

During his service at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), Dr Kirunda headed research programmes and participated in several influential national committees.

His leadership at the Uganda Red Cross has also earned him wide admiration for strengthening governance systems and driving community-based resilience initiatives.

Irene Nakasiita, the Head of Public Relations and Resource Mobilisation at the Uganda Red Cross Society, described Dr Kirunda as a committed professional whose impact spans multiple sectors.

"Throughout his career at the National Agricultural Research Organisation as Director of Research, where he oversaw influential committees, Dr Kirunda has demonstrated exceptional leadership," Nakasiita said.

"He is admired for his humanitarian work at the Uganda Red Cross Society, where he has strengthened governance systems and fostered community resilience programmes across the country.

He has also contributed immensely to academia through lecturing and examining at Makerere, Busitema and Bishop Stuart universities."

The establishment of the Uganda Veterinary Council is expected to improve regulation of the profession, enhance training standards and promote ethical practice, particularly at a time when Uganda continues to battle zoonotic diseases and expand its livestock sector.

Dr Kirunda's appointment is seen as a strong signal of the country's commitment to professionalising veterinary practice and safeguarding public health.