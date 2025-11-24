Uganda: Relief At Last for Bujuuko Residents As Decade-Long Land Dispute Ends

Residents of the long-embattled Bujuuko Satellite Estate have finally breathed a sigh of relief after retired General Henry Tumukunde reached a breakthrough settlement with them, effectively ending a land conflict that has dragged on for more than a decade.

The agreement marks the conclusion of a protracted dispute involving Gen. Tumukunde, real estate company Jomayi, and over 800 residents who had purchased plots in the estate but lived under perpetual fear of eviction.

Under the newly concluded three-party agreement, Gen. Tumukunde released the mother land title to the residents after they agreed to compensate him for a longstanding debt originally owed to him by Jomayi.

The residents have so far raised 500 million shillings out of an agreed 800 million shillings, paving the way for the land title transfer and the long-awaited issuance of individual titles.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The debt stemmed from a 2010 land deal in which Jomayi failed to pay Gen. Tumukunde 230 million shillings. The figure later accumulated to 1.8 billion shillings due to years of non-payment.

With Jomayi's eventual declaration of bankruptcy, residents were left in limbo, prompting direct negotiations with Gen. Tumukunde.

The conflict had escalated in the Commercial Court in Kampala, leading to several rulings. Justice Stephen Mubiru earlier delivered a landmark decision asserting that the land rightfully belonged to the residents who had purchased it--not to Gen. Tumukunde or Jomayi. Despite the ruling, the residents' quest for individual titles stalled because the mother title remained in Tumukunde's possession pending debt settlement.

Residents' leaders, including Satellite City Jomayi Estate Bujjuko Association chairperson Ivan Byaruhanga, lawyer Stella Busingye, and area chairperson Yusuf Musoke, addressed residents during a community meeting held on the estate grounds. They confirmed that land surveying and boundary marking had been fully completed and assured residents that the process of issuing individual land titles was now underway.

They also displayed key documents processed during negotiations and urged residents to continue contributing funds toward clearing the remaining balance owed to Gen. Tumukunde to fully close the chapter.

For many residents, the settlement marks the end of years of fear, uncertainty, and internal tensions that at times threatened the cohesion of the community. Several expressed joy and relief, saying they can now live peacefully, invest in their properties, and plan for their families' futures without fear of eviction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is the first time in years that we feel secure," one resident said. "We can finally sleep without worrying that someone will show up claiming ownership."

The dispute over the 200-acre estate has been one of the most contentious land battles in the area, with multiple parties, court interventions, and stalled negotiations. With the mother title now in the hands of the residents and the surveying exercise complete, leaders say the community is on the brink of a new beginning.

If all goes according to plan, each of the over 800 residents will soon hold an individual land title--bringing closure to a saga that has defined their lives for more than ten years.