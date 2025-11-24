Uganda: Mwiri League Kicks Off Season 6 With Massive Turnout

The Mwiri League kicked off Season 6 on Saturday, November 22 at its new home, IUEA Sports Ground in Kansanga, Kampala, with a vibrant mix of football and fan-engaging activities.

Matchday one treated alumni to regular season football, a Guinness Matchday On Tour experience, featuring live Premier League action on the giant Guinness Matchday Truck screen, and several sponsor activations including a health camp, national ID registration and renewal services, among others.

Attendance was massive, with hundreds of different cohorts of old boys reuniting after the off season to enjoy a day filled with activity and excitement.

Busoga College Mwiri Old Boys President Daniel Mushabe applauded the unity displayed by all the cohorts.

"This league has kept us together as Old Boys. It has given us opportunities to support one another in many ways, even in business, and above all it strengthens the unity of Mwiri. Great days are ahead of us and this season has started on the right note," he said.

Guinness, the number one supporter of the Old Boys Leagues, brought their magic to the Mwiri League season opener and elevated the experience throughout the outing.

"Alumni leagues have become some of the biggest platforms for reconnection, community bonding, and positive engagement. Matchday one of the Mwiri League was everything we hoped for, with a lively crowd, an electric Guinness Matchday On Tour atmosphere, and fans enjoying Premier League action without having to rush to hangout spots. We are proudly associated," Denise Nazzinda, the Guinness Brand Manager said.

On the pitch, title holders Suici FC began their defence with a comfortable 2-0 win over Destroyers, while Top Layer also secured a 2-0 victory against Blue Dollar. Makaya beat Vuyos 2-0 before returning later in the day to defeat Shadow 4-0, and Winter overcame Mpala 2-0. The second Top Layer fixture ended goalless against Divers.

Wampa beat Buliti 1-0. Other fixtures were equally exciting.

Fans were treated to all-day entertainment, with Karole Kasita delivering a charged night performance and MC Kats keeping the atmosphere lively throughout the day.

Mwiri League Chairman Shadrack Olinga expressed satisfaction with the successful start.

"The season opener had everything, from great football to a strong turnout, vibrant entertainment, and the support of dedicated partners. We thank all our sponsors for making this possible," he said.

The Mwiri League returns on December 13 for matchday two, which will feature a family-themed outing where alumni will attend with their families for another exciting day of football, fun, and community bonding.