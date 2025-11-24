Africa: New Climate Finance Coalition Must Prove Its Worth to Forest Communities in Africa

opinion

At COP30 in Belém, Brazil, a broad alliance of governments, companies, Indigenous-peoples organisations and civil society announced the launch of the Scaling J-REDD+ Coalition, a global effort to accelerate jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programmes, mobilise large-scale finance and channel it into forests, climate and livelihoods.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), J-REDD+ could mobilise some US3 to 6 billion per year by 2030.

At first glance, it is a promising development since forests matter for climate, biodiversity and human livelihoods. But what does it mean for forest communities and Indigenous peoples in Africa, who live at the frontline of forest conservation, yet have often been the weakest link in major international mechanisms?

The African Context

In Africa, millions of indigenous peoples, local communities, small-scale forest users depend directly on forests for food, fuel, culture, identity and income. At the same time tropical deforestation and forest degradation continue in many regions, driven by logging, mining, agricultural expansion, weak governance and insecure land tenure.

The promise of the Scaling J-REDD+ Coalition is that it tackles "jurisdictional" REDD+, meaning that rather than isolated projects, whole regions, provinces or states can embark on a coordinated programme. This promises more predictable finance, broader scale of action and stronger monitoring and reporting systems.

For African countries, richly endowed with tropical forests, this is potentially good news as it offers a chance to attract more and better-structured climate-finance for forests. But only if the past lessons are heeded.

Indigenous Communities Stand to Gain

Stronger forest protection is possible when climate finance is channelled to entire regions rather than limited to small, isolated projects. Forest landscapes stand a better chance of remaining intact, reducing pressures that often lead to degradation and unsustainable exploitation.

This approach is more likely to benefit communities whose livelihoods, cultural identities and subsistence depend on healthy forests, as conservation gains are felt across larger territories.

Longer-term livelihood support can also emerge from predictable, multi-year financing, which will create stability for forest-based enterprises, restoration efforts and sustainable land-use practices. With greater certainty, communities can plan beyond short project cycles, invest in local initiatives and continue cultural traditions that are closely tied to forest resources.

Treating forests as essential assets for climate regulation, biodiversity protection and human wellbeing, elevates the role of Indigenous peoples and forest communities in stewardship. It strengthens appreciation for their knowledge systems and reinforces their leadership in conservation and carbon-related activities.

The coalition highlights the importance of ensuring that Indigenous peoples and local communities are fully involved in decision-making and implementation processes. This focus will create a space for greater attention to land and tenure rights, fair representation, and transparent participation processes that empower communities to shape how forest-finance programmes operate in their territories.

Future of CSOs

For Africa, where land and forest tenure remain deeply contested, such initiatives could help strengthen the push for secure rights, meaningful participation and genuine community ownership. However, rights, justice and politics remain critical, and the potential gains come with important warnings for forest and Indigenous communities.

Across many African countries, large forest areas are inhabited by communities whose land claims lack formal recognition or secure tenure, leaving them vulnerable to exclusion. Without clear rights in place, new streams of forest finance risk bypassing or marginalising the very people who have protected these landscapes for generations.

For instance, who controls the flow of finance and benefits? One of the recurrent criticisms of REDD+, and forest-finance more broadly, is that states, companies or intermediaries capture benefits and communities are left out.

Safeguards and consent remain critical concerns, as past REDD+ experiences show that Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) has often been poorly respected and communities have at times been excluded from key decisions, a risk that remains very real in many African countries.

The growing trend of treating forests as carbon assets adds another layer of complexity. While it can generate resources, it also invites pressure, land speculation, and a shift in priorities that may place carbon revenues above cultural values, traditional practices and spiritual connections to the land.

Implementation challenges further heighten these risks, since the success of any coalition depends on strong enforcement, transparent monitoring, and accountable governance.

However, many African forest jurisdictions continue to struggle with limited institutional capacity, corruption, overlapping mandates and weak coordination. Without addressing these systemic gaps, the promise of large-scale forest finance may not translate into meaningful benefits for the communities it is meant to support.

Within communities, issues of gender, age, benefit-sharing, and fair governance are critical. The new coalition must ensure that women, youth, marginalised groups are not excluded from decision-making or benefits.

For Africa's Indigenous peoples and forest-dependent communities, the launch of the Scaling J-REDD+ Coalition presents a moment of both hope and vigilance. There is hope because, at last, a major global initiative recognises that forests, and the people who protect them, are central to climate and nature solutions, creating new opportunities for finance, technical support, and international visibility.

If implemented well, it could strengthen local livelihoods, safeguard biodiversity, and shield vulnerable communities from destructive pressures.

However, there is equal need for vigilance, because the real impact will depend on whether communities are treated as full partners in planning, implementation, and benefit-sharing. Local communities must demand secure land rights, transparent and accountable governance systems, strong safeguards, and financial arrangements that direct resources to local territories rather than central authorities or private intermediaries.

The writer is an Environmental and Sustainability Consultant based in Kampala, Uganda.