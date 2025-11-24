Uganda: Nile Breweries Wins Big At URA Taxpayers Appreciation Awards

Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has been crowned the overall winner of the Excel Award at the 2025 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Taxpayers Appreciation Awards.

The brewery was recognised for its outstanding commitment to tax compliance, timely declaration practices and significant contribution to Uganda's domestic revenue.

The URA Taxpayers Appreciation Awards recognise the most compliant taxpayers who contribute significant amounts of revenue and positively contribute to national development.

The brewery earned the top honour for maintaining 100% tax filing record across all tax heads and consistently making one of the highest revenue contributions in the country.

Over the last three years, NBL contributed shs1.37 trillion in tax revenue and 341Bn in the 2024/2025 fiscal year alone.

Speaking about the achievement, Emmanuel Njuki, Legal & Corporate Affairs Manager, NBL, noted that the recognition reflects the company's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

"This award reaffirms our dedication to doing business the right way, with integrity, transparency, and full compliance. At Nile Breweries, we believe that fulfilling our tax obligations is not just a legal responsibility but a critical part of building a stronger, more self-sustaining Uganda,"Njuki said.

"Taxes play a vital role in shaping the country we all want to see. Every contribution we make supports essential public services, infrastructure, and opportunities that improve the lives of Ugandans."

During the ceremony, Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, commended compliant taxpayers for their role in national transformation.

"Taxpayers are the backbone of national development. Every kilometre of road, every health centre expansion, every classroom built, and every government programme that serves our people begins with your contribution," he said. "We want to reduce dependence on external financing and strengthen our domestic revenue capacity. We want to finance our own priorities," he added.

URA Commissioner General John R. Musinguzi applauded the winners, noting the Authority had met and exceeded its revenue goals.

"We closed the financial year with a revenue target of shs31.3 trillion and surpassed it, collecting shs31.6 trillion. This progress is driven by disciplined taxpayers who understand that building Uganda requires collective effort. The taxpayers we honor today represent discipline, resilience, and the example of tax compliance and a shared understanding of developing Uganda together. "'

This year's awards also recognised top performers across several sectors. Other companies celebrated included MTN Uganda, Total Energies Uganda, among others, for excellence in compliance and revenue contribution.