Liberia: Chiefs Put Govt On Notice

Gbarnga — Liberia's National Council of Chiefs has formally petitioned President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to prioritize improved compensation, better welfare, and strengthened operational support for traditional leaders across the country, calling the move essential to preserving culture and bolstering local governance.

The petition was presented at the inaugural Assembly of Traditional Chiefs and Tribal Governors, held over the weekend in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The landmark three-day forum brought together more than 400 traditional leaders, including Paramount Chiefs, Clan Chiefs, and Tribal Governors, making it one of the largest such gatherings in recent years.

Representing the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Kofi Zah of Rivercess County and Madam Haja Jamiatu Konneh Watson of Grand Cape Mount County lauded President Boakai for endorsing the Assembly.

They described the forum as a long-awaited platform for elevating traditional authority and deepening collaboration between national and local leaders.

The representatives applauded the administration's efforts to keep the Southeastern road corridor accessible during the rainy season, noting that improved mobility boosts economic activities and enhances local governance.

During the presentation, the Council outlined several longstanding challenges faced by traditional authorities--issues they said undermine their ability to serve communities effectively.

Salary Increment: They called for higher salaries for all categories of chiefs, including clerks and traditional messengers, many of whom are still not captured on the government's payroll. In several districts, chiefs reportedly perform multiple roles without adequate support.

Mobility Support: The Council emphasized the urgent need for motorcycles and other modes of transportation. They noted that limited mobility limits their participation in county and national activities and hampers conflict-resolution efforts.

Community Development Contributions: The chiefs urged the government to ensure that mining companies operating in rural towns honor their obligations toward local development.

Construction of Chiefs' Compounds: They recommended building standard chiefs' compounds that can host visitors, hold traditional meetings, and enhance administrative work in rural communities.

The petitioners further appealed to the government to respect cultural practices and avoid interference in traditional matters, stressing that Liberia's heritage remains a vital pillar of national identity.

In response, President Boakai reaffirmed his administration's commitment to restoring dignity and respect to the chieftaincy.

He encouraged the Council to compile and submit detailed recommendations to his office for review and action, assuring them that their concerns align with the government's broader goals of strengthening local authority and fostering peace and development in rural areas.

The National Council of Chiefs operates under statutory laws that recognize traditional authorities as integral to local governance. Paramount, Clan, and Town Chiefs are key actors in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and cultural preservation. They also serve as advisors on customary practices, community leadership, and local administrative matters.

As the government moves toward decentralization and enhanced community participation, the empowerment of traditional leaders remains central to building sustainable governance structures and maintaining stability across Liberia. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.