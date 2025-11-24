Liberia: Gboawuta Village Library Moves Toward Completion

Gboawuta — The Gboawuta Village Library Project, a once-ambitious dream for rural learners in Bong County, is now nearing full completion thanks to a wave of generosity from donors at home and abroad. Project lead Harrison Kpartipa has expressed deep appreciation to all supporters whose contributions have kept the initiative moving with remarkable momentum.

Kpartipa described the support as "inspiring, transformational, and a true testament to the power of community."

"We want to sincerely appreciate all of you for standing with us," he said. "Your contributions have brought us this far, and honestly, we could not have reached this stage without your kindness and commitment."

According to Kpartipa, the project has now transitioned into its second and final phase, a stage that will include interior finishing, furnishing, and final structural touches needed to fully open the library to students and residents of Gboawuta Village. He called on donors, partners, and well-wishers to continue their support, stressing that the final push is crucial to delivering a sustainable learning center for the community.

The Gboawuta Village Library Project is being implemented in partnership with the Irene Christina Reinking Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Marion, Iowa, USA. The foundation has been a consistent pillar of support, helping drive the mission to improve literacy and create inclusive learning opportunities for underserved populations in Liberia.

Kpartipa said the progress made so far demonstrates what collective effort can achieve. He noted that once completed, the library will serve as a lifeline for academic growth, offering children and adults access to books, learning materials, and a safe environment to study--an opportunity many rural residents lack.

"This library will outlive all of us," he emphasized. "It will stand as a lasting resource for generations of Gboawutans yet unborn."

As the project approaches completion, community members and development partners are being encouraged to remain engaged and help ensure the dream becomes a fully functional reality. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.