Liberia: Bong County - Boakai Leads Historic Assembly of Chiefs

Gbarnga — The two-day event, organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, brings together traditional leaders from across Liberia to strengthen collaboration between the Presidency and local authorities.

The historic gathering attracted 287 Paramount Chiefs, 150 Clan Chiefs, 16 Tribal Governors, 15 Superintendents, 15 City Mayors, as well as international partners. The Assembly provides a platform to discuss key national priorities, including good governance, peace and security, and national healing and reconciliation. It also allows traditional leaders to raise concerns from their communities and contribute to policies that promote unity, stability, and inclusive development.

President Boakai emphasized the critical role of traditional leaders in national governance, saying, "We must work together to build a Liberia where governance is transparent, peace is sustained, and communities have a voice in shaping national development. Your role as custodians of our culture and tradition is crucial in ensuring that government policies are responsive to the people's needs."

Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing key development challenges. "We recognize the difficulties our counties face in roads, healthcare, and education," he said. "Our administration is committed to addressing these issues in partnership with local leaders to ensure equitable development across Liberia."

Internal Affairs Minister Francie Sakila Nyumalin Sr. outlined the Assembly's purpose, stressing its role in promoting inclusive governance. "This gathering is not merely ceremonial," he said. "It is a platform for meaningful dialogue where chiefs and tribal governors can engage directly with the Presidency on issues affecting national development, governance, and the welfare of their communities."

Bong County Senator and Chair of the County Legislative Caucus, Prince Kermue Moye Sr., welcomed the delegates, emphasizing Bong County's rich cultural heritage. "For the President to approve that all our chiefs and tribal governors come together here, we say, on behalf of the Bong Legislative Caucus, welcome to all of you," he said. Senator Moye also highlighted President Boakai's plan to establish a provincial center in Gbarnga, which will position the county to host major national traditional events in the future.

The Assembly is designed to produce key outcomes, including,

Institutionalizing an Annual Forum of Traditional Chiefs to engage government on peace, security, and development.

Framework for Mutual Commitments, capturing priorities and obligations of both government and chiefs.

Addressing Traditional Practices, preserving positive customs while eliminating harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Defining Roles of Traditional Leaders in implementing county and national development initiatives.

Despite the celebratory tone, a notable incident occurred when some nurses reportedly abandoned patients at C.B. Dunbar Hospital to attend the Assembly. Upon arrival, they were allegedly denied entry into the Gbarnga Administrative Building, highlighting lapses in planning, coordination, and adherence to professional protocols.

The National Assembly of Chiefs and Tribal Governors continues to serve as a critical forum for dialogue between traditional authorities and the government. The event underscores President Boakai's commitment to engaging local leaders in shaping Liberia's development while promoting peace, stability, and national unity.