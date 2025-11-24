Liberia: Ratings Were Low and Unacceptable

Monrovia — A distinguished Liberian legal luminary, Cllr. Medina A. Wesseh, former Secretary General of the Mano River Union, is urging Liberia to confront its weaknesses in the Rule of Law sector if the nation hopes to strengthen democratic governance and regain international credibility.

Delivering the keynote address at the Montserrado County Bar Association (MCBA) Annual Convention on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at The See Business Center in Paynesville, Cllr. Wesseh said the gathering's theme was timely, especially in light of Liberia's poor performance on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Rule of Law indicator.

She discouraged glossing over Liberia's shortcomings, noting that while the nation should not simply call it failure, the reality must be acknowledged: "Let's not call it failure, low points, but our ratings were low and unacceptable."

Wesseh emphasized the need for an open national conversation on how Liberia is assessed by foreign partners, especially as the country seeks deeper engagement with the United States.

"It can be a subject of debate, whether we want to be judged or graded by external partners. To the extent you want to engage and do business with the government of the USA, I declare, let's open the debate and work on our act in the area of the Rule of Law."

She underscored that legal predictability and confidence are crucial for attracting investors, adding that regard for the Rule of Law remains a golden key and compass to attracting and doing business anywhere, including Liberia.

Cllr. Wesseh also praised the rising presence of women in leadership across county bar structures, applauding the strides being made both locally and within the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA).

This year's convention was held under the theme: "RAISING THE BAR: CAPACITY, VISIBILITY AND UNITY IN THE LEGAL PRACTICE IN MONTSERRADO COUNTY."

Wesseh outlined practical measures to ensure that adherence to the rule of law transcends rhetoric. She urged the legal community to make it a guiding principle, not just a slogan.

She reminded participants that Liberia's Code of Conduct, first introduced in 2012 through Executive Order, was designed to raise the bar after war, after a breakdown in law and order, to remind public officials what is expected. Yet today, she lamented, it has become the target of "political crucifixion."

Wesseh questioned whether the nation can demand ethical conduct from leaders when there is no shared understanding of expectations before they assume office. She also highlighted unresolved constitutional issues surrounding tenure positions, executive powers, and legal interpretation, matters she said require sustained civic and legal education.

Cllr. Wesseh criticized the growing tendency to politicize legal matters, pointing to divisions within the legal community during the Supreme Court's recent ruling regarding attempts to remove Speaker Fonati Koffa. Instead of guiding public understanding, she said, "the LNBA, joined the queue for what would be termed Supreme Court bashing."

This, she said, highlights the urgent need to raise the bar in legal reasoning and uphold respect for the nation's highest court.

Calling for bold leadership from the Montserrado Bar, Wesseh proposed a series of public engagement initiatives, including quarterly legal forums, use of the Law Library, Zoom hybrid sessions, media collaborations, and tech-driven platforms such as podcasts.

"Montserrado Bar can work with some young 'reckless' to do a podcast, this is legal education and awareness for the people of Liberia", she pointed out.

Encouraging support for continuing legal education, she added, "Members can contribute a minimum of 1 USD or 5 USD... let me start with a token of 10 USD. Ok, I will make it 120 as my contribution for the year."

Cllr. Wesseh closed with a resounding call to action, saying, "Montserrado County Bar, raise the bar on education, advocacy, and respect for the rule of law, and we will be more visible and work together in unity."