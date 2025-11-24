South Africa: Family Mourns Matric Girl Killed By Runaway School Bus

A matric girl died days after being hit by a school bus that drove off during chaos at Schaumburg Combined School

Police are investigating how a violent brawl between learners led to a runaway bus and multiple injuries

A 17-year-old girl from Schaumburg Combined School died just three days after finishing her final matric exam -- killed by a runaway school bus that was trying to escape chaos outside the school gates.

She died on Sunday, 23 November, after spending three days in hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Gauteng Department of Education said the incident happened on Thursday, 20 November, when a violent fight broke out on school grounds.

Four boys, said to be outsiders, allegedly entered the school by climbing through a back fence and started a fight with matric learners who had just completed their exams and were heading home.

As the fight got worse, younger learners joined in and teachers struggled to regain control.

Things turned deadly when panicked learners rushed to the school buses. Some allegedly tried to hijack them.

One frightened bus driver jumped into his vehicle and sped off -- hitting four learners in the process.

The girl was one of three matric learners struck. A Grade 10 learner was also injured. All four were taken to hospital, but the girl's injuries were too severe and she died in hospital in Ga-Rankuwa.

The Gauteng Department of Education said police are investigating the cause of the violence and why security failed.

Psychologists and support teams have been sent to the school to help learners and teachers deal with the trauma.

MEC Matome Chiloane said: "It is saddening that such a chaotic outburst led to the unfortunate passing of a learner who had completed her exams. We condemn the scrupulous individuals who instigated this unfortunate event."