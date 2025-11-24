South Africa: Cop and Hospital Boss Arrested in Tembisa Corruption Sting

24 November 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga
  • Tembisa Hospital manager, 53, and Hawks sergeant, 41, are arrested after offering R100,000 cash to stop a corruption investigation.
  • The pair meet the investigator in Pretoria, hand over cash, and are arrested on the spot during a Hawks sting operation.

People at Tembisa Hospital face more stress as one of the managers is arrested for allegedly trying to block a corruption case.

Workers and patients who rely on the hospital now watch the scandal grow, with a senior cop also pulled into the mess.

According to the Hawks, the 53-year-old hospital manager sent a 41-year-old sergeant to approach the investigator working on the case.

The sergeant told the investigator that the manager wanted help to avoid prosecution and was willing to pay for it.

The investigator was invited to meet the pair.

During the meeting, R100,000 in cash was handed over.

But the suspects did not know the Hawks had already set up a sting.

The Serious Corruption Investigation team moved in and arrested both of them on the spot.

The pair will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, 24 November 2025.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo confirmed the arrests and said the operation was approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lieutenant General Siphosihle Nkosi, the Acting National Head of the Hawks, praised the investigator who refused the bribe.

He said investigations into corruption at Tembisa Hospital would continue and that any Hawks members involved in crime would be rooted out.

Mbambo said the Hawks remain committed to fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law.

