Saws has issued Orange and Yellow level warnings for storms, hail and floods across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and parts of KZN.

Western Cape and Northern Cape residents must brace for scorching heat, while other provinces face showers and gusty winds.

Severe storms hit Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal with hail, lightning and strong winds after wild weather struck Johannesburg recently.

The weather service warns heavy rain, wind and flooding may hit roads, as the Western Cape and Northern Cape face heat today.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Heavy rain, lightning and hail continue to hammer several provinces, and people are being urged to stay alert as more rough weather moves in.

The South African Weather Service warns that Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect more severe storms. Residents are told to stay off flooded roads and avoid low-lying bridges.

The warning comes after wild weather in Johannesburg, where thunder, lightning and hail hit parts of the city during the G20 Leaders' Summit.

An Orange Level 5 warning is in place for the northern parts of Gauteng, central Limpopo and the Highveld in Mpumalanga. These areas can expect heavy downpours, damaging winds, dangerous lightning and hail that could damage buildings and cars.

A Yellow Level 4 warning covers the southern parts of Gauteng, the Mpumalanga escarpment, north-western KwaZulu-Natal and most of Limpopo. Flooding, power cuts and communication problems are possible.

While storms batter the north and east, the West Coast and Cape Winelands in the Western Cape and Kamiesberg in the Northern Cape face very hot and uncomfortable weather.

Provincial forecasts show widespread showers and storms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and most of Limpopo. Parts of the North West and Free State will also see showers, with wind expected in several areas. The Northern Cape will be hot with isolated showers in the far east.

The Western Cape will be warm to hot with wind along the coast. The Eastern Cape ranges from fine and warm in the west to cloudy and cool in the east. KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool with scattered storms, with the north-west hardest hit.