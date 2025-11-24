Botswana: Mophuting Lauds Efforts to Restore Dignity

Gaborone — The reduction of tariffs and revising minimum wage upward amidst economic hardship, demonstrates government's commitment to justice, equity, and restoration.

The Assistant Minister for State President and MP for Bonnington North, Ms Maipelo Mophuting, said when debating the State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

She siad government had chosen a path that centred on people over profit, compassion over convenience, and legacy over popularity.

She hailed the government's deliberate focus on social protection, inclusive governance, and restoration of dignity.

Ms Mophuting said that the decision to raise old age pension, introducing child support grant, and reforms on programmes such as Ipelegeng into skills-based opportunities spoke to a government that saw beyond numbers and indicative of social justice in motion.

She stated that when a government decided on an amnesty for water bills, that demonstrated to those who could not afford to pay that they were not forgotten and government cared about them.

Government's success would not be measured by GDP, but by the lives it touched, especially the voiceless, powerless, and vulnerable, Ms Mophuting said, adding that the bold measures announced for the youth, such as the Presidential Youth Empowerment Campaign, increase in TVET allowances, and the development of creative industries through a P200 million fund were encouraging.

Such she said showed a government that believed in its young people and saw them as innovators, creators, and nation-builders of today.

Also, she said the establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Botswana Mercantile Exchange, and reforms in the mining, agriculture, and digital sectors signified a government that understood stewardship.

Focusing on her constituency, Ms Mophuting said the government should continue building a conducive environment for investment in the interest of employment creation. She said Phase II clinic needed refurbishment, noting that the area was experiencing a shortage of ambulances and staff.

Ms Mophuting said medicine supply, although improving, was still a challenge.

Also, she highlighted that schools' infrastructure was dilapidated and there was a shortage of furniture.

As for drugs abuse, Ms Mophuting said the situation affected mostly young people and welcomed the intervention of a drugs and rehabilitation center.

Mogoditshane East legislator, Mr Letlhogonolo Barongwang said the current legislators were champions of transformation.

He said MPs would preside over the first comprehensive constitutional review, which he said would be tabled in Parliament.

Mr Barongwang said that the upcoming constitutional review exercise would be a bold step to restore hope and dignity among Batswana.Nonetheless, he said the current government faced a challenge of a disingenuous opposition and a constrained fiscal situation, which would affect delivery.

Mr Barongwang said there was a problem of global market shift, which had affected the country's economic performance.Regarding his constituency, he said Mogoditshane schools and health facilities were grappling with an increasing population.

"An area of over 80 000 people was serviced by three public health facilities, with only one operating 24 hours, as well as overcrowding in schools which affects performance."

Also, Barongwang said the area faced a problem of storm water drainage and maladministration at the Mogoditshane land board.BOPA

