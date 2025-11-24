Sudan: Comprehensive Plan Laid Out to Secure Mining Across All States

24 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Damer — Minister of Minerals, Nour Al-Da'em Taha, announced the formation of a strategic committee, alongside regular forces, to secure mining activities across all Sudanese states.

During his visit to the River Nile and Northern States, Minister Taha held meetings with state officials, including the Wali of River Nile State, Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdelmajid, to review performance of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and address technical and environmental challenges. A shared vision was agreed upon to make River Nile a model for organized and regulated mining.

The Minister toured Dar Mali Market, one of Sudan's key mining markets, praising workers' efforts and calling for improved strategies to boost production and economic returns. He emphasized Sudan's capacity to reclaim its land and the role of economic advancement in countering rebel activities.

Highlighting the importance of completing Sudan's geological map, Minister Taha announced plans to halt investment block allocations without proper studies, organize artisanal mining, and advance green mining while ensuring environmental safety. He also revealed intentions to restructure mining markets, with all markets to be closed and reopened under a single, regulated outlet using modern monitoring systems.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sudan's mineral diversity, including gold, iron, copper, and sand, was emphasized as critical for industrial and strategic development. Minister Taha noted that gold has helped support the state amid economic challenges and conflict, enabling continued operations until all territories are secured.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, the General Authority for Geological Research, and security and mining authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.