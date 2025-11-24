Sudan: Comprehensive Plan Laid Out to Secure Mining Across All States

Al-Damer — Minister of Minerals, Nour Al-Da'em Taha, announced the formation of a strategic committee, alongside regular forces, to secure mining activities across all Sudanese states.

During his visit to the River Nile and Northern States, Minister Taha held meetings with state officials, including the Wali of River Nile State, Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdelmajid, to review performance of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and address technical and environmental challenges. A shared vision was agreed upon to make River Nile a model for organized and regulated mining.

The Minister toured Dar Mali Market, one of Sudan's key mining markets, praising workers' efforts and calling for improved strategies to boost production and economic returns. He emphasized Sudan's capacity to reclaim its land and the role of economic advancement in countering rebel activities.

Highlighting the importance of completing Sudan's geological map, Minister Taha announced plans to halt investment block allocations without proper studies, organize artisanal mining, and advance green mining while ensuring environmental safety. He also revealed intentions to restructure mining markets, with all markets to be closed and reopened under a single, regulated outlet using modern monitoring systems.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sudan's mineral diversity, including gold, iron, copper, and sand, was emphasized as critical for industrial and strategic development. Minister Taha noted that gold has helped support the state amid economic challenges and conflict, enabling continued operations until all territories are secured.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, the General Authority for Geological Research, and security and mining authorities.