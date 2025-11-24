Sudan: Health Minister - 'Health Assistance' Project Delivers a Major Shift... 2026 Evaluation Hinges On Coordination and Supply

Port Sudan — Federal Minister of Health, Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, said the Health Assistance and Emergency Response Project in Sudan ("Share") has driven a major transformation in access to health services, describing it as a strategic milestone ahead of the 2026 final evaluation.

Speaking at the closing session of the project's review workshop in Port Sudan, the minister noted that the recommendations arrive at a pivotal moment for establishing an effective hospital-management model. He highlighted that monthly attendance at ten supported hospitals reached 400,000-500,000 patients, with overall beneficiaries estimated at six million.

He underscored the project's future impact in applying quality standards and improving financial and pharmaceutical management, urging that the workshop's recommendations be translated into actionable steps. He stressed that coordination--particularly in supply chains and financial administration--is central to building a coherent national health system, and called for completing the "Masafat" Project to set a clear roadmap for implementation.

Directors-general from several states, curative-medicine leaders, and hospital administrators contributed to discussions on challenges, system readiness, and service improvement. The Director of Curative Medicine, Dr. Haider Abdel-Nabi, said the project offers a real opportunity for capacity-building and adaptability, noting that the workshop also examined climate-change impacts on the health sector.

The workshop concluded with Key recommendations to strengthen the project's effectiveness and sustainability, including:

* Adhering to the main implementation pathway with priority for the Basic Health Service Package.

* Enhancing coordination across the health system and adopting a unified pharmaceutical supply list reflecting state needs.

* Expanding environmental and social-standard awareness and improving state-level monitoring and evaluation.

* Boosting resource mobilization and community support to sustain and broaden the project's impact.