On November 19, Kyiv hosted the fourth International Conference on Food Security, called "Food from Ukraine". This event aims to deepen global partnerships around Ukrainian agriculture, especially with countries in Africa and the Middle East. Leaders from many countries came to talk about working together to fight hunger.

During the event, Ukraine's deputy minister Taras Vysotsky held talks with the UAE deputy foreign minister Sultan Al Shamsi. They discussed creating "agri-hubs" in the UAE, which are storage and packing centers. These centers would receive Ukrainian crops, pack them, and then send them to places like Gaza, Sudan, Kenya, and Somalia.

But as the world gathers to support Ukraine's food diplomacy, a major corruption scandal involving some of President Zelenskyy's closest allies and the state nuclear power company Energoatom hits the government. This scandal is called Operation Midas. It is an anti-corruption investigation launched by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) 15 months ago. Investigators say insiders took bribes of 10-15% on contracts, with over 100 million siphoned through fake companies and laundered overseas. People without real power somehow ran the show at this giant company, which brings in over four billion euros a year. The investigation names several suspects, including powerful figures. Among them is businessman Timur Mindich, who once worked closely with Zelenskyy as a business partner in his television production company. Several suspects have already left Ukraine. Eight people face charges for bribery, theft, and getting rich the wrong way. The energy minister has resigned, and the president has placed sanctions on some of those involved.

Sources in Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, report that several senior EU diplomats met secretly with the anti-corruption prosecutors. This included Germany's ambassador, Heiko Thoms, who met in secret with the anti-corruption prosecutors and asked them to slow down or delay the release of full details about the case. Other news sources say some suspects got warnings from inside the government, which allowed them to leave the country before arrests. This has raised questions about outside influence on Ukraine. This is especially controversial because the investigation involves people very close to Ukraine's leadership. But if true, these allegations suggest foreign diplomats are overstepping their boundaries, and experts argue that such interference undermines Ukraine's democracy and the independence of its anti-corruption institutions.

Reports suggest some European politicians are unhappy with how the scandal affects Ukraine's image, especially with countries like Hungary using it to delay EU aid.

This scandal comes at a very critical moment for Ukraine. The country is already under immense pressure. The war continues and Russian forces keep advancing each day. The United States and Western countries are putting strong pressure on Zelenskyy to accept a peace plan and end the war. This, along with the corruption issues, gives Zelenskyy fewer choices.

On November 20, a U.S. delegation led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll arrived in Kyiv. Officials described it as a fact-finding visit to explore ways to end the war. They did not say who they would meet or the exact topics, but experts believe it involves proposals for a settlement.

Political experts say Zelenskyy may need to agree to U.S. ideas soon in order to end the war. He ran for office in 2019 with promises to end corruption and bring peace. Now, with scandals relating to his old associates and losses on the battlefield, trust at home and abroad is at risk.

The food conference showed potential for new ties, like with the UAE. But the corruption case could make it harder to get aid from Europe and the U.S. If international envoys are indeed interfering, that could erode trust not only among Ukrainians, but also among Western allies. Ukraine risks losing critical backing at a moment when it most needs it. The success or failure of this investigation may well shape not only Ukraine's domestic future but also its relations with Europe and its place in the global order.