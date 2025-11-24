Rwanda: RPF Cadres Call for Renewed Patriotism, Grassroots Participation

RPF cadres in Nyarugunga Sector, Kicukiro District, met with the community on Sunday, November 23, calling for renewed patriotism, greater citizen responsibility, stronger youth engagement, and more active grassroots participation to sustain Rwanda's development.

Held under the theme "Patriotism as the foundation of sustainable development," the discussion brought together party officials, members of the local community, Members of Parliament, and local government leaders.

Speaking at the meeting, Félicien Usengumukiza, Deputy Chief Executive at Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), told the participants that Rwanda's progress is driven not by natural resources but by the mindset and actions of its people. He commended the growing involvement of young people in leadership and urged them to safeguard the country's achievements.

"Every young person should play a part in development instead of only talking about what has already been achieved," he said.

Merci Ndaruhutse, founder of Gen-Z comedy, encouraged the youth to turn ideas into action, use available opportunities effectively, and appreciate the stability the country offers.

"Money will never be enough," he said, adding that productivity is possible when citizens take advantage of the environment they live in.

Claude Musabyimana, the former Minister of Local Government, called on the cadres to be as active at the village level as they are at the sector level, noting that community issues are best understood and solved when citizens engage at the grassroots level.

"That is where real issues are known and addressed," he said.

Vice Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Beline Uwineza, highlighted the importance of grounding Rwanda's development vision in historical understanding.

She said the youth must learn from elders to appreciate the country's journey and avoid challenges that threaten social progress, including drug abuse and weakened family structures

"We talk about our need for infrastructure, improved well-being, and development, but how can we achieve this if the society gets affected by drug abuse and insecurity?" she asked, as she urged families and community members to support government programmes and set an example through participation.