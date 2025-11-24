Rwanda: I&m Bank Opens in Gacuriro, Upgrades Kigali Heights Branch to Boost Efficiency

I&M Bank Rwanda Plc has upgraded its Kigali Heights branch to improve service delivery with integrated services, and also opened a new Gacuriro branch at Simba Centre. The two branches will bring services closer to customers and improve efficiency.

The developments made on November 20 were followed by a customer appreciation dinner, a dedicated moment in which the bank demonstrated its commitment to stronger client partnerships, guided by its philosophy and customary slogan, "Karame", anytime and anywhere.

The Kigali Heights branch, previously located upstairs, has now been moved to the ground floor facing the Kigali Convention Centre. The new Gacuriro branch brings the bank's network to 19 branches nationwide. Both facilities are fully operational, offering integrated services, improved efficiency, and zero-journey solutions.

@imbankrw has also opened its Gacuriro Branch located in Simba Center, ground floor, a strategic move to get closer to its valued customers around Gacuriro. The fully functional facility provides integrated services, more efficiently and zero-journey services.

Yves Kayihura, Head of Retail Banking at I&M Bank Rwanda, said that the Gacuriro branch is specifically designed for clients who prefer to use technology efficiently and quickly, as it allows them to complete any transaction, transfers, balance inquiries, deposits, and more, automatically without needing assistance from bank staff.

"We've added a few bankers to guide customers on how these services work, but the goal is for everyone to fully understand them. Once they do, the branch will operate entirely through technology," he explained.

Regarding the Kigali Heights branch, he said it was relocated because its previous position upstairs made it difficult for clients to access. Moving it to the ground floor makes it easier for everyone to reach, and the upgrade now allows it to offer additional services such as Select Banking, which provides convenience and saves time. Included are custody services, desk-to-bank transactions with no queues or travel, as well as secure offshore banking that protects assets globally and simplifies cross-border wealth management.

JUST IN: @imbankrw has expanded its Kigali Heights Branch to improve service delivery and offer a wider range of services to clients.

"Today, it's no longer necessary for a client to come to the bank to get services. Our bank is ready to reach them wherever they are. All they need to do is contact us for any inquiries, and we will respond with 'Karame' in the shortest time," he said.

"For custody services, we advise our clients on the best global investment opportunities to ensure their money grows instead of remaining idle. We connect them to the wider business world because we know they are busy and may have limited time to research and identify such opportunities. Our goal is not only to keep their money safe but also to help them earn more from it," he added.

Teklay Teame, owner and CEO of Simba Supermarket Ltd, a Rwandan retail chain and a longtime customer of the bank, was among the guests who attended the customer appreciation dinner. He said he has been an I&M Bank client for the last 12 years and that, for him, the relationship goes beyond banking.

"If I need any service, it's just a phone call away. The last time I actually went to the bank building was many years ago. This shows you how friendly they are. Even if you request money, you just call; you don't even need to provide everything at once. Thank you very much for trusting us. That's the reality," he said.

"The support we received from the bank, in buying our flats, getting a loan for the building, and facilitating our trading transactions for Simba, is exceptional. We appreciate your trust and your partnership. It means a lot to us. As you are here, we are growing together. We cannot disappoint you," Teklay added.

Benjamin Mutimura, CEO of I&M Bank Rwanda, said that both new clients and long-term customers are appreciated for their trust and good choice, adding that they are the reason the bank exists and to serve them exceptionally.

"We're here to serve you and help your business grow, both personally and professionally," said Mutimura. "Our commitment remains the same: whenever you need us, our motto is unchanged. We're your partner in growth."

"To all of you who have been with us since you started your businesses, we truly appreciate you. As we approach the festive season, we wanted to spend this moment with you, to express how much we value your partnership, and to wish you wonderful celebrations," he added.