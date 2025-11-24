Kenya: 'You Have Failed Kenya' - Salasya to Ruto

Nairobi — Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has launched a sharp attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of derailing national development and paralysing county governments by failing to release funds.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, Salasya claimed the government's rollout of the Electronic Government Procurement (EGP) system had stalled essential services for months, leaving both national and county projects at a standstill.

According to the MP, the transition to EGP has "frozen all procurement activities" for at least four months, affecting key sectors such as health. He said Kakamega County had been unable to proceed with plans for a Level 4 hospital because procurement processes have stalled.

"Mr President, to me you are the one delaying this country to Singapore," Salasya said. "EGP has stopped all government procurement services even at county levels. How can we move without government procuring for the last six months?"

Salasya accused the President of "micromanaging everything" and said the Treasury was unable to release money to counties because it had not received instructions from the Head of State.

He further alleged that some counties were now struggling to pay salaries due to delayed disbursements.

"The Treasury CS has not received instructions from you to release funds. You are holding this country at ransom, Mr President," he said.

The Mumias East legislator said the only government initiative moving "at full speed" was the Affordable Housing Programme, which he claimed "is not even making sense."

Salasya urged President Ruto to "listen more" and allow counties to function effectively.

"Do you mean your words, or do you just talk and wait for the next day to speak and speak lies?" he said.

"Please tell the CS Treasury to release funds so that we can start seeing development."

The government has not yet issued a response to the MP's allegations.