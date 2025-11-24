Rwanda: UNHCR Boss Lauds Repatriation of Rwandans From DR Congo

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR) Representative in Rwanda, Ritu Shroff, has praised the ongoing repatriation of Rwandan nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), describing the process as "a wonderful thing."

Shroff made the remarks on Monday, November 24, while welcoming 219 new arrivals who crossed into Rwanda through the Grande Barrière border post in Rubavu District.

According to figures from the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), nearly 6,000 Rwandan nationals have voluntarily returned from eastern DR Congo since January 2025.

The latest group was received during Shroff's official visit to Kijote Transit Centre in Nyabihu District, where the returnees will temporarily stay before completing repatriation procedures. She was joined by local authorities and MINEMA officials.

Speaking to The New Times, Shroff said many Rwandans continue to return and expressed gratitude for their homecoming.

"It is a wonderful thing to see Rwandans coming home. I am so happy," she said. "Some of the returnees have never been to Rwanda, they're coming to build their lives, their families, and their country."

According to her, the repatriation process "is going very well."

"We have many Rwandans coming back, and the situation is safe, I believe Congolese refugees will also be able to return home."

Rubavu mayor Prosper Mulindwa commended the goodwill of returning citizens, urging them to be good ambassadors, encouraging others to come home.

"We hope you will motivate your colleagues, husbands, to return by sharing your experiences and stories," he said.