Rwanda: Atlético Madrid Officials Say Impressed By Rwanda's Tourism, Sports Sector

Officials from Spanish club Atlético Madrid, who recently visited Rwanda 'were highly impressed' by the country's tourism offerings as well as its efforts towards developing top sports infrastructure.

The eight-member delegation, comprising among others, representatives from the club's partnerships department, visited Rwanda as part of Atlético Madrid's sponsorship agreement with Visit Rwanda, the country's flagship tourism promotion initiative.

ALSO READ: Visit Rwanda sponsorship deal with Atlético Madrid is a strategic investment

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Earlier this year, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Atlético Madrid, 11-time La Liga champions, announced a landmark partnership under the "Visit Rwanda" brand. The collaboration was the first time that Atlético Madrid entered a commercial agreement with an African brand.

During their visit to Rwanda, the delegation toured the Sports City complex in Remera, which includes Amahoro Stadium, BK Arena, Petit Stade, and surrounding facilities, and were "deeply impressed by the facilities and ongoing developments," according to an RDB statement.

"We cannot express how much we loved Rwanda, the country, the people, the parks and the energy we experienced throughout our visit. We cannot wait to keep exploring Rwanda with our players and other Club representatives, as well as continue working together on the many opportunities now on the table," one official said, as quoted by RDB.

ALSO READ: Curtain falls on Arsenal deal as Rwanda eyes US tourism market

The group also visited Akagera National Park and Volcanoes National Park.

Accompanied by a representative from the Atlético Academy, the RDB team visited the local football federation, FERWAFA, and participated in several training sessions.

The partnership with the Spanish club aims to elevate Rwanda's global visibility and expand its engagement with Spanish-speaking audiences, showcasing the country's tourism sector, investment opportunities, and cultural heritage.

As a premium partner, Visit Rwanda receives prominent recognition through a multi-year agreement running until June 30, 2028. The arrangement includes Visit Rwanda branding on the front of Atlético Madrid's men's first-team training and warm-up kits for the remaining five La Liga matches of the season, as well as during the Club World Cup.

Visit Rwanda also enjoys extensive visibility at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, across Atlético Madrid's global digital platforms, and through international fan engagement programs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Why new Visit Rwanda, Clippers, and Rams sponsorship is a big deal

Additionally, Visit Rwanda serves as the club's official training partner, official tourism destination partner, and official coffee supplier, an opportunity that highlights Rwanda's globally acclaimed coffee and reflects the nation's spirit of excellence, innovation, and hospitality on the world stage.