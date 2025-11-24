Africa: Rwandan Fitness Instructor Chases Africa's Aerobics Record

24 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Phocas Kagorora, a renowned Rwandan fitness trainer, is aiming to set a new African record for step aerobics by completing 11 uninterrupted hours of activity. The event, dubbed "Onzestar Aerobics Workout African Records," will take place on November 30 at his Gisozi-based fitness facility, Onzestar.

Kagorora and five rotating teams will keep the session going, with each team participating for 2 hours and 12 minutes before handing over to the next group. The goal is to surpass the current African record of 8 hours, held by South Africa's Team Durban Fit Squad since 2022.

"This year, we want Rwanda to set the bar at 11 hours, to show the potential, strength, collaboration, and growth of physical activity in Africa," he told Times Sport.

Beyond setting a record, he said, the challenge will promote physical activity, inspire young people, and help prevent non-communicable diseases. The entire event will be livestreamed on Onzestar's YouTube channel.

Kagorora, who began his fitness career in 2017 after transitioning from football coaching, has since grown into one of Rwanda's recognized fitness leaders and founded Onzestar, which promotes sports, wellness, and tourism.

