Sudan - UN's Gradual Move Back to Khartoum 'An Important Step'

24 November 2025
UN News Service

The UN Country Team in Sudan met in Khartoum on Monday - the first time it has convened in the capital since conflict erupted in April 2023.

The 28 agencies, funds and programmes have maintained their presence and operations from the coastal city of Port Sudan amid the brutal fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"This gradual move back to the capital marks an important step, signaling strengthened UN coordination and engagement on the ground," the Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in New York.

Supporting displaced people

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Sudan remains dire, particularly for people displaced by the violence.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and partners continue to respond to displacement from El Fasher in Darfur, as well as Kordofan.

"In Tawila and Dabbah, teams are conducting in-person protection monitoring to identify urgent needs and refer cases of sexual violence survivors, separated children, and others requiring specialized support," he said.

Immediate priorities include psychosocial support, family tracing and reunification, food assistance, non-food items, and identity documents.

End the hostilities

The UN also continues to provide assistance to people who have fled across the border to Chad.

Mr. Dujarric said that "site development, extensions, and infrastructure construction are ongoing in camps, integrated zones, and relocation sites."

He warned, however, that "reception sites continue to face critical shortages of shelters and latrines, increasing vulnerability and requiring urgent action to ensure dignified conditions and reduce exposure to the weather."

The Spokesman reiterated the UN's call for an end to the hostilities in Sudan "so that civilians can receive the respite and protection they urgently need."

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.