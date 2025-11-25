Sudan - UN's Gradual Move Back to Khartoum 'An Important Step'

The UN Country Team in Sudan met in Khartoum on Monday - the first time it has convened in the capital since conflict erupted in April 2023.

The 28 agencies, funds and programmes have maintained their presence and operations from the coastal city of Port Sudan amid the brutal fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"This gradual move back to the capital marks an important step, signaling strengthened UN coordination and engagement on the ground," the Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in New York.

Supporting displaced people

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Sudan remains dire, particularly for people displaced by the violence.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and partners continue to respond to displacement from El Fasher in Darfur, as well as Kordofan.

"In Tawila and Dabbah, teams are conducting in-person protection monitoring to identify urgent needs and refer cases of sexual violence survivors, separated children, and others requiring specialized support," he said.

Immediate priorities include psychosocial support, family tracing and reunification, food assistance, non-food items, and identity documents.

End the hostilities

The UN also continues to provide assistance to people who have fled across the border to Chad.

Mr. Dujarric said that "site development, extensions, and infrastructure construction are ongoing in camps, integrated zones, and relocation sites."

He warned, however, that "reception sites continue to face critical shortages of shelters and latrines, increasing vulnerability and requiring urgent action to ensure dignified conditions and reduce exposure to the weather."

The Spokesman reiterated the UN's call for an end to the hostilities in Sudan "so that civilians can receive the respite and protection they urgently need."