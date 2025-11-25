Uganda: Health Ministry Says Over 64 Percent of Uganda Now Served By Ambulances

Uganda's health sector has made significant strides in improving service delivery and emergency medical response, according to Dr. Charles Olara, the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the Spotlight Uganda program hosted by NBS Television on Monday, under the theme, "Health Service Delivery and Health Sector Investments," Olara outlined key initiatives and investments that have strengthened the country's healthcare system.

"COVID-19 caught us unprepared, but we have since made a huge turnaround. We have expanded capacity across the country, and our efforts to improve health service delivery are ongoing," Olara said.

Olara emphasized the need for strategic investments in emergency medical services to ensure timely and effective care for Ugandans.

Currently, over 64% of the country is serviced by ambulances, and 21 ambulances have been deployed along highways to respond to road emergencies. Plans are underway to acquire a helicopter ambulance to enhance rapid emergency response nationwide.

In a bid to make emergency services more accessible, the Ministry of Health will introduce a short code - 912 - by the end of this year, allowing the public to request ambulance services quickly and efficiently.

Significant investments have also been made in medical oxygen infrastructure. The government has established 24 oxygen plants across the country, including liquid oxygen plants at Mulago Hospital and the National Medical Stores (NMS). Strategic placement of these plants has enabled some hospitals to supply oxygen to lower-level health centers, ensuring critical care is available even at local facilities.

"Our investment in oxygen production is strategic. Some hospitals now have two oxygen plants, which allows them to supply lower health centers efficiently," Olara said.

Beyond emergency care, the Ministry of Health is committed to community empowerment and preventive healthcare.

"We are working to ensure communities are equipped with the knowledge and resources to take care of their bodies and prevent sicknesses," said Olara.

These initiatives reflect Uganda's ongoing commitment to strengthening its health sector, improving emergency response, and enhancing overall health outcomes for its citizens.