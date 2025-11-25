Uganda: Parents Urged to Teach Children Community Hygiene, Sanitation Values

The County Chief of Kyaddondo, Hajji Ahmed Magandaazi Matovu, has called on parents to teach their children the importance of community cleanliness, environmental care, and personal hygiene in order to prevent diseases linked to poor sanitation.

Matovu made the remarks during a community sanitation exercise held in the Kyaliwajjala Parish in Kira Sub-county, Kyaddondo County.

He emphasized that the Buganda Kingdom's Bulungi Bwansi culture--an initiative that originated in the Kingdom's traditional counties--continues to play a vital role in promoting cleanliness, environmental preservation, and community cooperation. He noted that under his leadership, Kyaddondo is intensifying efforts to expand these practices across all communities.

During the exercise, several key areas, including the Kyaliwajjala Market, were cleaned. The Kaggo encouraged residents to cultivate a routine of maintaining their surroundings, proposing at least one community cleaning activity every month. He particularly commended schools that participated in the campaign, urging parents to reinforce these values at home so that children grow up understanding the importance of good hygiene and environmental stewardship.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the event, the Gombolola Chief of Kira, Ssekalega Frank, also appealed to parents to set a good example, especially now that children are returning home for the long school holiday. He encouraged households to maintain high standards of sanitation during this period.

The founder of Brighton Junior School in Bweyogerere, Namukasa Sylvia, was among the leaders who mobilized pupils to join the Bulungi Bwansi activity. She said that instilling these values in children at an early age prepares them to become responsible citizens in the future.

The exercise brought together pupils from Brighton Junior School and Brighton Primary School, Buganda Kingdom officials at various levels, local traders, and a large number of community members, all united in the effort to promote a cleaner and healthier environment.