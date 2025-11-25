Namibia: Logistical Issues Slow Erongo Special Voting Turnout

Political analysts say low turnout observed during Monday's special voting in the Erongo region is not unusual for local authority and regional council elections.

"Today's turnout does not necessarily signal rising or falling political confidence. It may instead reflect practical constraints and the small size of the eligible group," said political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah on Monday.

He added that mixed participation should not be seen as a lack of interest among voters.

Marius Kudumo, another political analyst, said subnational elections typically draw fewer voters than national polls because many citizens feel their votes have a limited impact.

"Many voters assume regional and local elections are less important than presidential and National Assembly elections, and some doubt whether voting will translate into improved public service delivery. Trust between public office-bearers and the public remains low," he said.

Observations from Walvis Bay and Swakopmund confirmed the analysts' assessments.

At Walvis Bay, there were two voting stations for the special voting, Nakambale Community Hall and Kuisebmund Baptist Church, while Swakopmund had one station at Medulethu Community Hall.

The Namibian visited polling stations at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund only.

At Nakambale Community Hall, no voters had cast ballots by 14h00, while Kuisebmund Baptist Church experienced a slow but steady trickle of voters.

Special voting is strictly for seagoing employees, police officers and polling staff who will be deployed outside their constituencies on election day.

Party officials and observers said the limited eligibility naturally reduces the number of voters expected at polling stations.

Aloisius Kangulu, Independent Patriots for Change regional chairperson, said the low numbers partly reflect workers who could not leave their posts, including seagoing employees.

"The mixed turnout so far is concerning. Some seagoing workers are at sea, not released, and there has been little intervention by the relevant ministry to ensure companies comply with the president's proclamation making today a public holiday. Every vote truly counts," Kangulu said.

Daniel Muuhura, Swapo's Erongo regional coordinator, said his party engaged voters directly through door-to-door campaigns.

"Looking at the spirit of the people on the ground, I'm expecting a good turnout. I therefore urge all those who turned 18 years of age to use their civic responsibility and cast their votes. Remember, your vote is your voice," Muuhura said.

Community members also related their experiences.

Paulus Shikongo, a police officer at Kuisebmund, said: "I came early but had to wait because I forgot my form 25. It's frustrating, but I'm glad the staff helped me sort it out. It's important to vote because these elections affect our local services and neighbourhoods."

