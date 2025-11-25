Tanzania: Zanzibar Confronts Rising Malnutrition Among Pregnant Women, Children

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR is facing a troubling rise in poor nutrition among pregnant women and children, the Director of Preventive Services and Health Education in the Ministry of Health, Dr Salim Slim, has warned.

Speaking at the launch of a community health campaign in Kidimni, Central District, Unguja, Dr Slim said malnutrition has become a major driver of anaemia among pregnant women, significantly increasing the risk of maternal and child deaths during childbirth.

He said that good nutrition does not require high expenses, noting that many healthy foods are easily accessible within local communities. These include, sardines, leafy vegetables, beans, grains and eggs.

"When a pregnant woman lacks proper nutrition and develops anaemia, she faces severe risks during delivery," he said.

Dr Slim added that the Ministry of Health has intensified collaborative efforts with health partners to promote awareness on the importance of proper nutrition and overall well-being.

He also expressed concern over the rapid increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), attributing it to the fact that many people do not undergo regular health check-ups.

Central District Medical Officer, Ms Amina Hussen Pandu, said residents turned out in large numbers for health screenings during the campaign.

Manager of Good People, one of the partner organisations Kim Jihoov, said the campaign aims to ensure that women and children live in healthier nutritional conditions and receive appropriate medical examinations.

He reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to working closely with the Zanzibar Ministry of Health to address ongoing health challenges.

Residents who participated in the screenings said the campaign was especially helpful for mothers and children, offering practical guidance on preparing nutritious meals despite rising living costs.

Many also noted that inadequate household nutrition is often linked to financial hardships.