Tanzania: 'Prioritise Discipline, National Interests'

Zanzibar — THE Minister of State in the President's Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance), Haroun Ali Suleiman, has urged staff in his ministry to intensify their efforts and strengthen cooperation to enhance government performance.

He made the remarks during a brief welcoming ceremony at his office following his reappointment to lead the ministry for a second term.

Minister Suleiman said his return to the post reflects the trust placed in him by the government's leadership, noting that the achievements recorded during his first term were the result of collective effort.

He stressed that many successes of the Eighth-Phase Government have been made possible through strong collaboration among public servants, and encouraged ministry staff to maintain that spirit for the benefit of citizens.

The minister called on employees to work diligently and professionally, warning that the government will not tolerate complacency or negligence.

He reminded them to report to work on time, fulfil their responsibilities and always put national interests first.

He highlighted discipline and integrity as fundamental pillars of a strong public service, saying every employee should serve as a role model in their work environment.

Minister Suleiman also announced that a ministry-wide working session will soon be convened to review responsibilities, set new strategies and address existing gaps.

"Everyone has shortcomings, but we have been reappointed because of our collective achievements. It is important that we continue working together," he said.

Permanent Secretary Ms Mansura Mosi Kassim encouraged staff to uphold cooperation and improve efficiency, saying their reappointment reflects the President's confidence in their capabilities. She urged them to honour that trust through commitment and hard work.

She reminded staff that they spend most of their lives at work, making unity and forgiveness essential for maintaining healthy workplace relations.

Deputy Attorney General Shaaban Ramadhan Abdallah urged staff to uphold work ethics and deliver quality services, stressing that the ministry plays a vital role in safeguarding the rule of law and good governance.

Auditor General Dr Othman Abasi Ali congratulated Minister Haroun on his reappointment, describing the new term as an opportunity for growth and improved service delivery.

He praised the minister as a leader who provides clear direction and helps staff cultivate patience and resilience.

Dr Othman emphasized that leadership is a heavy responsibility that must be honoured through integrity and accountability, warning that neglecting one's duties amounts to betraying public trust, both in this world and in the hereafter.