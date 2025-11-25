South Africa: Durban Residents Demand Tap Water and an End to Water Tankers

People in Ngoqokazi and Amatikwe, near Inanda, have been without running water since 2017

Ngoqokazi and Amatikwe informal settlements, near Inanda, have been without tap water since 2017. On Monday, over a hundred residents marched to the community hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to Njabulo Zungu, representing the EThekwini mayor.

"I am a resident as well," said Zungu. "I know the water issue is one of the serious challenges, so that is why even yesterday I inspected the area and met up with some community members who are in serious need of water."

Ntokozo Hlela says he has been living in the area since 1975. "The crisis started in 2017. We thought it was a temporary issue. We didn't know then that it would last for years without being resolved."

Nonjabulo Zubane said she sometimes has to pay the municipal tanker operators R250 for 2,400 litres. She said she saw her neighbour also buying water.

Zubane said community members accompanied an official last year to inspect valves in the area and found that they had been turned off.

The memorandum says that "despite numerous written complaints, including submissions to the Speaker and several letters to Councillor Ntombela, no meaningful action has been taken."

Ward 56 Councillor Siyabonga Ntombela (ANC), who was present at the protest, declined to comment for GroundUp.

The memorandum says the community had repeatedly reported that the water pump in Ngoqokazi was faulty, and it must be urgently repaired.

The memo says, "It appears that certain officials may be deliberately closing the supply to benefit from water truck contracts."

"The community no longer wants water trucks. Water trucks are unreliable, undignified, and are being used for financial gain."

The memorandum also demands that death threats from the "mafias" controlling the water system be investigated.