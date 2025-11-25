Zimbabwe: Detectives Unearth Hidden Firearms in Mabvuku

25 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Two people from Mabvuku appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms after police officers exhumed a black plastic bag containing three pistols from one of the accused persons' garden.

The two allegedly received the firearms for safe keeping from Clever Chada who was arrested by CID Homicide Harare in January 2025 in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases in and around Harare targeting Mukuru Money Transfer services.

Tamari Tikiza (43) and Shepard Maisiri (58) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

It is the State's case that on November 21, 2025, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received key information.

The information indicated that Clever Chada, who was arrested in January 2025 in connection with a spate of armed robberies targeting Mukuru Money Transfer services, had instructed his wife Erinita Chingosho (who is currently at large) to hide several firearms he had been using in the commission of the crimes.

On November 22, 2025, acting upon this information, detectives proceeded to Tikiza's residence and interviewed her.

She confirmed receiving the firearms from Erinita Chingosho with instructions to hide them.

Tikiza admitted that, to execute the plan, she took the weapons to the residence of her nephew, Maisiri.

Tikiza subsequently led the detectives to Maisiri's residence, where they exhumed a black plastic bag from his garden.

The bag contained three pistols: an AUT 6.5mm pistol, a Browning Spatene Depose pistol, and a Patented Colt pistol.

