Congo-Brazzaville: Five Killed in Uvira As Fardc, Wazalendo Clash Over Food Supplies

24 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Uvira, South Kivu, after violent clashes erupted on Sunday, November 23, between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and allied Wazalendo militias during a World Food Programme (WFP) aid distribution exercise.

FARDC initially confirmed four deaths including a soldier, a Wazalendo fighter, and two civilians, and 14 injured.

Local media reports on November 24 indicated that the toll had risen to five. The Sukola 2 South command noted that the figures remain provisional as assessments continue. Sukola 2 is a Congolese armed forces operation in eastern DR Congo, particularly in the North Kivu and South Kivu regions.

According to local sources, the confrontation began near the Catholic Cathedral in Uvira, where WFP teams were distributing food assistance to crisis-affected residents, when Wazalendo militias attempted to forcibly seize the aid, extorting supplies intended for vulnerable households.

