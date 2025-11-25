Tanzania: Uhuru Day Funds Redirected

DAR ES SALAAM — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has cancelled this year's December 9 Independence Day celebrations, directing that the funds be used to restore infrastructure damaged during and after the October 29, 2025 General Election unrest.

The announcement was made yesterday by Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba during a visit to various parts of Dar es Salaam Region, where he inspected areas affected by the unrest.

"Starting today, all responsible sectors, including the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), must ensure that funds allocated for Independence Day celebrations are immediately redirected to repairing damaged infrastructure," Dr Nchemba said.

He expressed condolences to those affected, noting that the violence not only destroyed public infrastructure but also caused the loss of innocent lives.

Due to the severity of the incident, President Samia has formed a Commission of Inquiry, composed of senior citizens, to investigate the events thoroughly, emphasising that the process must not be handled emotionally.

"Let us support our president and the commission, so we can uncover the truth and determine the appropriate next steps. This is not a small matter," the Prime Minister said.

Dr Nchemba instructed the Ministry of Works, Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART), UDART (the Bus Rapid Transit system operator in Dar es Salaam) and the Prime Ministers' Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) to collaborate with all stakeholders to restore normalcy in Dar es Salaam within ten days.

"Coordinate all stakeholders, including contractors and banks, to implement temporary solutions while we prepare a comprehensive recovery plan," he added.

He urged Tanzanians to protect public property, reminding them that the infrastructure belongs to the public and is funded by taxpayers.

He also encouraged youths, religious institutions, political parties and other groups to unite in preventing future violence.

Dr Nchemba stressed that differences should be resolved through dialogue, noting President Samia's willingness to pursue national reconciliation.

He warned that individuals who incite destruction do not live in Tanzania and would not harm infrastructure in their own countries.

"Those who claim to love Tanzania but encourage destruction do not have the nation's interest at heart," he said.

The Prime Minister further noted that countries rich in natural resources, like Tanzania with its gas and minerals, are often targeted for instability, and he vowed that these resources will be protected at all costs.

He directed that local contractors be prioritised for road reconstruction and other projects, highlighting that their involvement supports national development and creates jobs for Tanzanian youths.

"Local contractors are capable. Even work awarded to foreign companies is often completed by Tanzanians. Empowering them benefits the nation and its youth," he said.

Dr Nchemba also said that negligent or corrupt civil servants should be dismissed rather than transferred, to allow room for disciplined and ethical young professionals.

He instructed the Minister of Home Affairs to reopen religious institutions that had been closed, including the Glory of Christ Tanzania Church, under six months of supervision.

Speaking on unrest in Ubungo District, Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki, urged youths to protect national interests and avoid being manipulated by malicious actors.

On his part, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila described the October 29 unrest as involving criminal groups destroying government and private property, resulting in injuries and loss of life.

He said that peace must be maintained, warning that disruption in one region affects the entire nation.