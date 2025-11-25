Tanzania: Mjawa Centre Improves Kibiti Medical Access

25 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama

Kibaha — IN a move to improve access to quality health services, Kibiti District Council in Coast Region supported by the Government has successfully implemented several health projects across the district.

The initiatives have brought significant positive change to residents, reducing long-standing challenges related to accessing medical services.

Among the key projects is the newly constructed Mjawa Health Centre, located in Mjawa Ward, built at a cost of 500m/- provided by the Government.

The centre offers a range of services, including laboratory services, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), outpatient care and clinical diagnosis.

District Commissioner, Colonel Joseph Kolombo, told the 'Daily News' that the centre has transformed healthcare access for residents who previously had to travel long distances to Mchukwi Hospital for treatment.

"Residents of Mjawa Ward and surrounding areas have witnessed major progress in the health sector over the last five years. Previously, there was only a dispensary in the ward, but now people can access quality health services at the health centre within their area," he said.

Col Kolombo added that there are now five health centres in the district, all constructed within the past five years.

He further revealed that the district has received 628m/- for construction of Bungu Health Centre, which is currently at the foundation stage.

