Tanzania: Join Veta Ukerewe for Skills Development, Youth Tipped

Ukerewe — ACTING Executive Director of Ukerewe District Council, Dr Charles Mkombe, has urged parents and guardians to continue enrolling their children at the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) centre in Ukerewe, assuring that the council will keep supporting the institution in addressing its operational challenges.

Dr Mkombe made the remarks during the institution's first graduation ceremony, where 53 graduates received certificates in plumbing, domestic electrical installation, masonry and garment making.

Ukerewe District Commissioner (DC), Mr Christopher Ngubiagai, commended the graduates for successfully completing their courses, noting that the skills acquired will empower them to become self-employed and contribute to national development.

"We congratulate you wholeheartedly; you are the pride of Tanzania. VETA is part of the Government's efforts to equip young people with practical skills that enable them to employ themselves and create employment for others, thereby boosting our economy," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The DC also urged residents to uphold peace and unity to maintain a conducive environment for educational institutions to continue shaping young people into a productive workforce for the district and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, VETA Ukerewe Manager, Engineer Deusdedith Shinzeh, highlighted challenges facing the institution, including limited space, water shortages and low enrolment, particularly among local youth.

A parent, Mr Manyasi Lugembe, noted that VETA's practical training approach has transformed many young people by equipping them with job-ready skills immediately after graduation.

A garment-making graduate, Ms Anifa Mapesa, thanked her instructors for providing training that has already enabled her to begin earning an income using her newly acquired skills.