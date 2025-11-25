Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Senior Al-Shabaab Commander in Galgaduud Operation

Galgadud — Somali National Army (SNA) forces and local security units carried out a targeted operation on Monday night in Cali Heele, 30 km west of Masagaway town in Galgaduud region, killing a senior Al-Shabaab commander.

The commander, identified as Ahmed Sheikh Omar Adow Gacal, led Al-Shabaab operations in the Middle Shabelle region and was involved in planning attacks against civilians and coordinating militant activities across the Middle Shabelle, Hiraan, and Galgaduud.

The Ministry of Defence and SNA leadership praised the bravery and dedication of the troops, reiterating that operations against Al-Shabaab will continue until the militant group is completely eradicated.