Africa: Somalia's Deputy PM Highlights Progress At Africa-EU Summit in Angola

Luanda — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama, attended the Africa-European Union Summit in Luanda on Monday, highlighting his country's progress in peacebuilding, security, state institutions, and financial reform.

In a keynote address, Deputy Prime Minister Jama emphasized Somalia's ongoing efforts to strengthen government institutions, reform the security sector, and combat extremist groups.

He also underscored the critical role of the African Union and European Union in supporting Somalia's stabilization and peacebuilding initiatives.

Jama highlighted recent historic achievements, including Somalia's exit from the HIPC debt relief program and its accession to the East African Community (EAC), which have opened new avenues for trade and investment.

He called for continued cooperation between Africa and Europe based on trust, shared responsibility, and mutual commitment to building a prosperous, secure, and just future.